Ukraine's frontline situation remains difficult, Zelenskyy calls for "more tangible pressure on Russia"

Kyiv [Ukraine], April 28 : Following Russia's launch of 70 missiles on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised the need for "more tangible" global pressure on Russia to facilitate "opportunities for real diplomacy" to end the war.

Highlighting the ongoing fighting and Russia's continued offensive, the Ukrainian President stressed that the "current global pressure on Russia is insufficient to bring this war to an end."

"Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi provided an update on the frontline situation. In many directions, the situation remains difficult. By midday alone, there have already been nearly 70 Russian assaults on our positions. Fighting continues. The occupier continues its offensive attempts," Zelensky wrote on X.

Zelenskyy praised Ukrainian brigades and warriors for their resilience and defence efforts.

"I am grateful to every brigade and all our warriors defending Ukrainian positions and demonstrating the resilience our country so urgently needs. The largest number of combat engagements takes place in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, Lyman, and Kursk directions," he said.

"Our forces continue active defensive operations in designated areas of the Kursk and Belgorod regions. Following hostilities, special recognition should be given to the 3rd Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, which is performing its combat missions with exceptional quality in the Pokrovsk direction, and the 59th Separate Assault Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces. I would also like to highlight the actions of the 225th and 425th Separate Assault Regiments, the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade, and the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade," he added.

He noted that Russia has ignored the US proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire, which Ukraine accepted on March 11. Zelenskyy emphasised the need for "more tangible pressure" on Russia to create opportunities for real diplomacy.

"Ukraine continues to defend its independence and its land in battles. The situation on the frontline and the real activity of the Russian army prove that the current global pressure on Russia is insufficient to bring this war to an end. Soon, it will be fifty days since Russia began ignoring the United States' proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire - a proposal Ukraine accepted back on March 11," Zelenskyy said.

"More tangible pressure on Russia is needed to create more opportunities for real diplomacy. I thank everyone in the world who stands with Ukraine," he added.

