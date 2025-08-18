Ukraine's Zelensky can end war with Russia 'almost immediately': Trump

Washington, Aug 18 US President Donald Trump has urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could chose to end the war with Russia "almost immediately", however, retaking Russian-occupied territory of Crimea or joining NATO are off the table.

"President Zelensky of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight," Trump said on Sunday on his Truth Social platform.

"No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!)...and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!"

On the eve of highly consequential talks with Zelensky and a large delegation of European leaders, President Trump has previewed the message he will deliver to his White House visitors: Zelensky must agree to some of Russia's conditions for the war in Ukraine to end.

The post underscored the pressure Zelensky will face on Monday as Trump works to end the conflict.

The two conditions he listed — that Ukraine cede Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, and that it agree never to join NATO — are among the conditions Russian President Vladimir Putin has set for ending the war.

European leaders visiting the White House with Zelensky on Monday are concerned the meeting will amount to Trump pressuring the Ukrainian leader to accept the conditions Putin put forward in their Alaska summit last week.

They hope to glean more information from Trump on what Russia might concede as part of a peace deal, including what role the US would play in providing security guarantees going forward.

"Big day at the White House tomorrow. Never had so many European Leaders at one time. My great honour to host them!!!" Trump posted after his message to Zelensky.

The European delegation: French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Finland President Alexander Stubb and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will all join Zelensky for the visit to the White House on Monday.

Trump met Putin in Alaska on Friday but the talks failed to yield any breakthrough on a ceasefire — though White House envoy Steve Witkoff said both leaders had agreed to provide "robust security guarantees" to Ukraine.

European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen hailed the news, but Zelensky, speaking alongside her at a news conference in Brussels, rejected the idea of Russia offering his country security guarantees.

"What President Trump said about security guarantees is much more important to me than Putin's thoughts, because Putin will not give any security guarantees," he said.

Zelensky later said on social media that the US offer regarding security guarantees was "historic".

French President Emmanuel Macron, who will take part in the Washington meeting along with von der Leyen and others, said European leaders would ask about the extent of the security guarantees offered to Ukraine in any peace agreement.

Of Moscow's position, he said: "There is only one state proposing a peace that would be a capitulation: Russia."

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called that an "abject lie" in a statement on Telegram later on Sunday.

Moscow had been proposing a "peaceful resolution" of the conflict for seven years under the terms of the Minsk Accords, she said.

Macron, she added, was trying to convince Ukraine that it could win on the battlefield even when he knew that that was "impossible".

Trump, who pivoted after the Alaska meeting to say he was now seeking a peace deal rather than a ceasefire, on Sunday posted "BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA. STAY TUNED!" on his Truth Social platform, without elaborating.

Trump's sudden focus on a peace deal aligns with the stance long taken by Putin, one which Ukraine and its European allies have criticised as Putin's way to buy time while trying to make battlefield gains.

Zelensky also said he saw "no sign" the Kremlin leader was prepared to meet him and Trump for a three-way summit, as had been floated by the US President.

The leaders heading to Washington on Monday to appear alongside Zelensky call themselves the "coalition of the willing".

On Sunday, all the European leaders held a video meeting to prepare their joint position.

Speaking to US broadcaster CNN, Witkoff said: "I'm hopeful that we have a productive meeting on Monday, we get to real consensus, we're able to come back to the Russians and push this peace deal forward and get it done."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking to NBC on Sunday, warned of "consequences" -- including the potential imposition of new sanctions on Russia -- if no peace deal was reached on Ukraine.

European leaders have expressed unease from the outset over Trump's outreach to Putin, who has demanded Ukraine abandon its ambitions to join the EU or NATO. They were excluded from Trump's summit with Putin.

Witkoff, in his CNN interview, said the process of offering "game-changing" security guarantees would involve territorial "concessions".

According to an official briefed on a call Trump held with Zelensky and European leaders as he flew back from Alaska, the US leader supported a Putin proposal that Russia take full control of two eastern Ukrainian regions in exchange for freezing the frontline in two others.

Putin "de facto demands that Ukraine leave Donbas", an area consisting of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in eastern Ukraine, which Russia currently only partly controls, the source said.

In exchange, Russian forces would halt their offensive in the Black Sea port region of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, where the main cities are still under Ukrainian control.

Several months into its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia in September 2022 claimed to have annexed all four Ukrainian regions even though its troops still do not fully control any of them.

On the ground in Ukraine, the conflict rages on, with both Kyiv and Moscow launching attack drones.

Ukrainian authorities reported early Monday that 13 people were wounded in Russian strikes on Kharkiv and the Sumy region.

--IANS

int/khz

