Ukrainian army to get over 30,000 long-range drones in 2025: Minister

Kyiv, Dec 6 The Ukrainian army is set to receive more than 30,000 Deep Strike combat drones next year, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said.

"These next-generation drones can operate autonomously over long distances and strike enemy targets with high precision," Umerov wrote on Thursday on Facebook.

The delivery of the drones is a part of the "Resilience Plan" unveiled last month by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Umerov noted.

He added that a portion of these drones is funded by international partners that have invested in Ukraine's defence industry, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Minister did not say how these drones will be distributed among Ukrainian troops.

Ukraine is working to scale up domestic defence production, aiming to produce 1.5 million drones by the end of 2024.

There is a "significant volume" of new and long-term orders for first-person-view (FPV) drones, reconnaissance drones, long-range drones, and missile drones, Zelensky said on Tuesday.

Kyiv employs long-range drones to strike deep into Russian territory, targeting military infrastructure such as airfields and logistics, as well as oil refineries and depots.

Earlier this year, Ukrainian officials outlined plans to produce in 2024 between 1 million and 2 million FPV drones, about 10,000 medium-range and more than 1,000 long-range combat drones.

