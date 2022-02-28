Ukrainian brewery switches from beer to Molotov cocktails amid conflict with Russia

A famous brewery in Ukraine has switched from making beer to constructing Molotov cocktails in a bid to arm citizens amid the Russian invasion. A Molotov cocktail is a crude incendiary device typically consisting of a bottle filled with a flammable liquid and with a means of ignition. It is a breakable glass bottle that contains a flammable substance such as petrol, alcohol, or a napalm-like mixture. Because of the relative ease of production, Molotov cocktails have been used by criminals, rioters, and even regular soldiers around the world.

Now, the Pravda Brewery has appealed on social media for donations so they can continue their efforts of making Molotov cocktails to fight against the Russian invasion. The brewery, which is based on the west side of the country, posted a photo of their Molotov cocktails on social media and wrote they would be using raw materials to help Ukrainians fight the Russians. Many of you commented on how to improve the design of the cocktails. Thanks! Remember - we are a small but professional brewery and do a lot of research," it added. The brewery said that every cent counts as it will be used against the enemy or for the help of those who have suffered. "Every cent will be used to bring the end of the enemy or help those who suffer. These are our private cards and we are personally responsible for good use," it added. According to a report by EuroNews, the brewery had to halt its production due to the Russian invasion. As of now, they are continuing work to prepare a very different concoction.