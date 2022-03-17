Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister says 9 humanitarian corridors approved for Thursday

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced that nine humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of citizens had been approved for Thursday.

"Nine humanitarian corridors have been approved for today," Vereshchuk said in a video address.

The humanitarian corridors will be opened from the Donetsk region and several settlements in the Kiev region. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

