Ukrainian drone attack causes fire at Azov oil depot in Russia

Moscow, June 19 A Ukrainian drone attack has caused a fire at an oil depot in Azov in the Rostov region of Russia, regional emergency services were quoted by local media as saying on Wednesday.

Governor of Rostov region Vasily Golubev said earlier via his Telegram channel that storage tanks containing oil products in Azov ignited following a drone attack. Initial reports suggest that no casualties have been reported.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that approximately 200 personnel and 49 units of equipment were deployed to extinguish the blaze in the storage tank, which has a total capacity of 4,000 cubic metres, reports Xinhua news agency.

The fire was contained in an area of 3,200 square metres.

Four Ukrainian combat drones were reportedly involved in the attack on the oil depot.

