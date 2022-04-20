Ukrainian, EU leaders discuss more aid for Kiev

Kiev, April 20 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday he had discussed the increase of aid for Kiev with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The parties talked about the increase of security assistance to Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia and the post-war reconstruction, Zelensky tweeted.

The Ukrainian leader also said he informed von der Leyen about the provision of the completed European Union (EU) questionnaire, which is a step toward Ukraine's EU integration, Xinhua news agency reported.

For her part, von der Leyen tweeted that in their talks, the sides touched upon financial and security assistance for Kiev, and Ukraine's replies to the questionnaire on EU membership.

On Monday, Zelensky handed over the questionnaire aimed at achieving his country's candidate status for the EU membership to the EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas.

Von der Leyen handed over a questionnaire to Zelensky during her visit to Kiev on April 8.

