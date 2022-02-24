Ukrainian military command centers in Kyiv, Kharkiv hit by missile strike

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 24, 2022 11:13 AM2022-02-24T11:13:09+5:302022-02-24T11:13:24+5:30

Ukrainian military command centres in Kyiv and  Kharkiv been attacked by missile strikes. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ...

Ukrainian military command centers in Kyiv, Kharkiv hit by missile strike | Ukrainian military command centers in Kyiv, Kharkiv hit by missile strike

Ukrainian military command centers in Kyiv, Kharkiv hit by missile strike

Next

Ukrainian military command centres in Kyiv and  Kharkiv been attacked by missile strikes. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “military operation” in Ukraine on Thursday and called on soldiers there to lay down their arms, defying Western outrage and global appeals not to launch a war. 

Minutes after Putin’s announcement, explosions were heard in several key Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv.The airspace over the Ukraine-Russia border has now been restricted, turning it into a no-go zone for commercial aviation. Multiple Ukrainian airports in the East have suspended all operations tonight, including Kharkiv.
 

Open in app
Tags :Russia Ukraine conflict