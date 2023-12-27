Moscow [Russia], December 27 : Russia has accused Ukraine of carrying out "barbaric shellings" in the residential areas in Russian regions leading to severe damages and suffering.

MV Zakharova, the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, during a press conference on Wednesday, cited purported incidents from this month, when the alleged strikes by Ukrainian forces led to civilian injuries and damage to the infrastructure.

"Ukrainian neo-Nazis do not stop barbaric shelling of residential areas in a number of Russian regions, causing damage and suffering to civilians. Large-caliber artillery, MLRS, and attack drones supplied by Westerners are widely used," she said in the briefing.

Russia further accused the Western countries of "turning blind eye" to the alleged crimes by Ukraine adding that the Russian agencies are conducting a thorough investigation of these cases.

"Unfortunately, in the West, they continue to cynically turn a blind eye to these crimes of their Kyiv wards or simply rejoice at how they "successfully invested in the Kiev regime." Russian law enforcement agencies are conducting a thorough investigation of all the circumstances of each of these cases in order to bring to justice the militants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces involved in them and their commanders who gave the corresponding criminal orders," she further said

Zakharova added that the courts of the Russian Federation, based on evidence collected by the Investigative Committee of Russia, continue to pass sentences on "Ukrainian neo-Nazis" who have "committed serious crimes against civilians".

Russia further alleged that the Volodymyr Zelenskyy regime in Ukraine is ready to do anything to return the issues of the Ukrainian conflict in the wake of growing world fatigue and the reduction of financial and military assistance from the West.

"They remember how they successfully carried out a provocation in Bucha under the dictation of Washington and London. How much has the West talked about this? True, when it came to the facts, everyone fell silent. And in the first months this was the number one topic," Zakharova said.

She added, "The entire Western international community came to Bucha, including representatives of international organizations. Western journalists literally devoted editorials to this topic every day in newspapers and online publications".

The Russian Foreign Ministry representative further said that Zelenskyy "doesn't care" about the consequences on Ukrainians and just wants to fight for his "own survival".

"The regime of VA Zelensky continues to zealously fulfil the instructions of its overseas masters - to wage war "until the last Ukrainian." They absolutely do not care what consequences will come after this provocation, just as they did not care what will happen after the use of depleted uranium shells supplied to the Kyiv regime from Britain.

She added, "In the same way, they will not take into account the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the people who serve the Kyiv regime or are simply broken in order to stand under the banner of VA Zelensky. He and his entire "gang" "don't give a damn" about the consequences that his population will face if this provocation is carried out. The main thing for them is their own survival...".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor