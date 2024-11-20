Ukrainian Parliament approves 2025 budget

Kyiv, Nov 20 The Ukrainian Parliament approved the government's 2025 budget, which prioritises military expenditures, social support and economic recovery, the Finance Ministry said.

The budget allocates 2.23 trillion Ukrainian hryvnias (about $54 billion), out of a general budget of 3.6 trillion hryvnias (about $87 billion), for security and defence in 2025, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the ministry on Tuesday.

Revenues, excluding grants and other international aid, are projected to total 2.05 trillion hryvnias (about $49.6) next year.

Ukraine is counting on receiving $38.4 billion in international aid to cover the budget deficit.

The budget also forecasts a GDP growth of 2.7 per cent next year, with inflation at 9.5 per cent.

