Ukrainian Parliament ousts four govt members

Kyiv, Sep 5 The Ukrainian Parliament has ousted four government members, media reported.

The lawmakers voted on Wednesday to dismiss Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, and Environment Protection and Natural Resources Minister Ruslan Strelets, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Parliament did not consider the dismissal of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who tendered resignation earlier on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Cabinet reshuffle is aimed at "strengthening Ukraine at different stages".

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday submitted a letter of resignation to the Parliament, Parliament's chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk said on Facebook.

Stefanchuk said the Parliament will consider Kuleba's application at one of the nearest plenary sessions.

Kuleba, 43, was appointed Ukraine's Foreign Minister in March 2020.

On Tuesday, David Arakhamia, parliamentary faction leader of the Party of Servant of the People, said on Telegram that more than 50 percent of the Cabinet's staff will be reshuffled soon.

During a news conference in the capital, Kyiv, with visiting Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, Zelensky said he could not announce any replacements because he did not know whether the candidates would accept his invitation to join the government.

A decree on the President's website showed he had also fired Rostyslav Shurma, a deputy chief of staff who handles the economy.

The session was over for the day and the resignation of Kuleba had not been considered.

The changes come at a critical point in the war with Russian forces advancing on the eastern front.

Zelensky is due to travel to the US, a key ally, this month where he is expected to outline his "victory plan" to President Joe Biden.

Zelensky has ordered several reshuffles since Russia began its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Last September, he sacked his Defence Minister amid a series of corruption scandals and more recently replaced the military's top commander after setbacks on the battlefield.

At least five portfolios have been vacant since Ministers were fired or resigned earlier this year, including the important agriculture and infrastructure portfolios.

Opposition lawmaker Iryna Herashchenko said: "It's a government without ministers... an intellectual and personnel crisis that the authorities are closing their eyes to."

She called for a government of national unity that would end the tight grip on the reins of power held by Zelensky's political team.

Zelensky's elected term ended in May, but he has remained in his post because Ukraine is under martial law.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor