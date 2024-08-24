"Ukrainian people are grateful to President Biden": Zelenskyy thanks US for new military package

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 24 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US President Joe Biden for the wishes on Ukraine's National Flag Day as well as for the new military package announced by the Pentagon.

This comes after the US announced a USD 125 million defence package for Ukraine to meet its "critical security and defence needs."

This is the Biden Administration's 64th tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

"This Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package, which has an estimated value of USD 125 million, will provide Ukraine additional capabilities to meet its most urgent needs, including: air defence capabilities; munitions for rocket systems and artillery; and anti-tank weapons," US Department of Defence stated.

Some of the major equipments announced in the package are; Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) equipment and munitions, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, and High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) ambulances.

Appreciating the US' "unwavering support" for Ukraine, President Zelenskyy also welcomed fresh US sanctions targeting around 400 entities for allegedly aiding Russia.

The US Department of State has targeted around 400 individuals and entities both in Russia and outside its borders whose products and services enable Russia to "sustain its war effort and evade sanctions," the US Treasury Department said.

Taking to X, Zelenskyy said, "I spoke with @POTUS Joe Biden and thanked him for his warm congratulations on Ukraine's National Flag Day and the upcoming Independence Day. The Ukrainian people are grateful to President Biden, his administration, Congress, and the entire American people for their unwavering support since the first days of the full-scale war. It enables us to endure and protect our statehood."

"I also thanked the United States for approving another round of sanctions today, this time targeting Russia's fuel and energy sectors, metallurgy, finance, and military-industrial complex. I emphasized the need for continued sanctions pressure on Russia. I welcomed the new US military aid package and emphasized that Ukraine urgently requires the delivery of weapons from the announced packages, particularly additional air defense systems, to reliably protect our cities, communities, and critical infrastructure," he added.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart and reaffirmed Washington's "unwavering support" for Kyiv.

"When Russia's senseless war began, Ukraine was a free country. Today, it is still a free country. And the war will end with Ukraine remaining a free, sovereign, and independent country," Biden said in his statement.

"I spoke with President Zelenskyy today to reaffirm this message, and to express America's unwavering support for the people of Ukraine," he added.

