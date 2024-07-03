Ukrainian President, Hungarian PM discuss second peace summit

Kyiv, July 3 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to discuss initiatives designed to bring peace to Ukraine and preparations for the second peace summit, Zelensky's press service reported.

They also discussed security issues and cooperation in the infrastructure and energy sectors, cross-border collaboration, and bilateral trade on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The issues concerning the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine were another topic of the talks.

Zelensky thanked Hungary for supporting Ukrainians and providing humanitarian aid to the country.

For his part, Orban pledged that Budapest would support Ukraine during the Hungarian presidency of the European Union (EU).

Orban also suggested that Ukraine and Hungary may sign a bilateral agreement that will regulate their relations.

Orban arrived in Kyiv earlier in the day for his first visit to Ukraine in 12 years.

On July 1, Hungary took over the Council of the EU rotating presidency for six months.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor