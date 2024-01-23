Ukrainian president, Polish PM meet on defence aid, cooperation

Kiev, Jan 23 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky here discussed defence aid and bilateral cooperation with visiting Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the Presidential press service reported.

After the meeting, Zelensky described the negotiations as "very productive".

"There is a new form of our cooperation, which is aimed at a larger scale of arms purchases for Ukrainian needs: the Polish loan for Ukraine," Zelensky said on Monday.

He added that the prospects for future joint arms production were discussed at the talks, Xinhua news agency reported.

They also discussed the situation on their joint border, energy sector cooperation and investment collaboration.

Tusk arrived in Kiev earlier on Monday.

