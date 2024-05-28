Ukrainian President to sign security pact with Belgium

Brussels, May 28 (IANS/DPA) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will sign a security pact with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Tuesday, the government in Brussels has said.

On Monday, Zelensky signed a bilateral security agreement with Spain, which provided more than €1.1 billion ($1.2 billion) in aid for Kiev, including anti-aircraft missiles, Leopard tanks and ammunition.

The Ukrainian President is scheduled to visit Melsbroek military airport to be briefed on the preparations for Belgium's delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Belgium is one of the countries that pledged to provide aircraft to Ukraine, which has been under attack from Russia since the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The security agreement goes back to a decision by NATO heads of state and government at a summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius in July.

It was agreed there that the individual member states would conclude bilateral agreements to ensure Ukraine's long-term security.

Britain, Germany and France reached an agreement with Kiev in January and February.

The agreements ensure that Ukraine will receive arms supplies and financial aid to help bridge the gap until the country's intended accession to NATO.

Germany promised Ukraine that it would continue and expand its military support, including further arms deliveries and the training of Ukrainian soldiers.

The US and Ukraine have not yet finalised their negotiations.

