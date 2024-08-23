Ukrainian President Zelensky visits Sumy region bordering Russia

Kyiv, Aug 23 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, which borders Russia, the presidential press service has said.

During his trip, Zelensky visited the Sumy border area and held a meeting with the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky and Sumy regional governor Volodymyr Artyukh, Xinhua news agency reported.

Syrsky said at the meeting that Ukrainian forces took control of another settlement in Russia's western Kursk region and captured more Russian soldiers.

For his part, Artyukh said that shelling of the Sumy region from barrel weapons and the number of civilian casualties in the area have decreased since the start of Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region.

During the meeting, the parties discussed coordinating actions between the Ukrainian military, police and the State Service for Emergencies in the border areas, and the organization of humanitarian convoys to the Kursk region.

Ukraine started a military operation in the Kursk region on August 6. Syrsky said earlier that Ukraine had taken control of more than 90 settlements in the conflict-hit region.

The Sumy region borders Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions in the east and Bryansk region in the north.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor