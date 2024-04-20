Ukrainian soldiers sought after police officer killed in road check

Moscow, April 20 (IANS/DPA) A police officer has been shot and killed and his colleague injured while carrying out a traffic check in western Ukraine in an attack that has shocked the country, police reported.

Prosecutors said that two soldiers were being sought in connection with the incident, which occurred in the Vinnytsia region to the south-west of Kiev early on Saturday.

Few details were released by the authorities. The military said the two had been part of a mechanized brigade a year ago and were now serving with a different unit.

Ukrainian media published a photo said to show the suspects in their vehicle.

