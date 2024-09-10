UK's Princess Kate completes cancer chemo treatment
By IANS | Published: September 10, 2024 06:13 AM2024-09-10T06:13:23+5:302024-09-10T06:15:10+5:30
London, Sep 10 Kate, the UK's Princess of Wales, has said that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment ...
London, Sep 10 Kate, the UK's Princess of Wales, has said that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment for cancer.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," 42-year-old Princess Kate said in a video where she was seen spending time with her family in Norfolk, east of England.
"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," she said.
"Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added.
The princess said she's looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months.
Kate, wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William, revealed her cancer diagnosis in March and her chemotherapy began in late February. The diagnosis was made after she underwent a major abdominal surgery in January.
--IANS
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app