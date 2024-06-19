UK's Richest Family Faces Jail Term For Spending More On Dog Than On Indian Servant's Salary

The Hinduja family, known as Britain's wealthiest, faces a human trafficking trial in Switzerland following accusations that they severely underpaid an Indian domestic worker at their Lake Geneva villa. Prosecutors claim the Hindujas paid a staff member merely seven Swiss francs (approximately ₹648) for an 18-hour workday, while they spent 8,584 francs (₹7.95 lakh) annually on their pet dog. Prosecutor Yves Bertossa has demanded the family pay 1 million francs (₹92.75 lakh) in court costs and contribute 3.5 million francs (₹3.24 crore) to a compensation fund for their staff. Allegations suggest that the Hindujas confiscated the Indian domestic worker’s passport. The trial, which began on Monday, involves four family members: Prakash Hinduja, his wife Kamal, their son Ajay, and his wife Namrata. This follows a settlement where three plaintiffs withdrew their civil suit against the family, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Prosecutors allege the family took their staff’s passports and restricted their movement, preventing them from leaving the house without permission. The workers were paid in Indian rupees, leaving them without local currency while in Switzerland. It was reported that the Hinduja family spent more on their pet dog than on a staff member. Prosecutor Yves Bertossa highlighted a budget document titled "Pets," which revealed that a female staff member was paid just seven Swiss francs (₹648) for working 15 to 18 hours daily, seven days a week. This was significantly less than the 8,584 Swiss francs (₹7.95 lakh) spent annually on their dog. The Hinduja family has denied these allegations, asserting that their staff were treated with dignity and respect. They argue that the prosecution exaggerated the working hours and misrepresented the pay, as reported by the Daily Mail. Ajay’s lawyer, Yael Hayat, stated that the staff received boarding and lodging in addition to their salaries, and some workers testified they were treated well.

The lawyer also mentioned that one staff member said her pay was better than what she earned in India. She added that the woman willingly took the job in Geneva and returned multiple times. Ajay testified that he was not fully aware of the employees’ working conditions since the Hinduja Group in India managed recruitment. He mentioned that staff are now formally paid, and all hiring is done locally through a third-party agency. Prakash and Kamal Hinduja, aged 78 and 75, did not attend the trial, citing health issues.

Prosecutor Bertossa criticized their absence, suggesting they could have managed a short flight from Cannes to Geneva. Bertossa recommended prison sentences of five and a half years for Prakash and Kamal, and four and a half years for Ajay and Namrata. He also called for the family to pay 1 million francs (₹92.75 lakh) in court costs and contribute 3.5 million francs (₹3.24 crore) to a compensation fund for the staff.With a net worth of over ₹3.45 lakh crore, the Hinduja family tops Britain's wealth list according to The Sunday Times Rich List. They own prime real estate in London, including the Raffles Hotel at the Old War Office in Whitehall, which charges ₹23.17 lakh per night for a premier suite.