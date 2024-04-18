Umm Al Emarat Park to host kids' recycling workshop in celebration of Earth Day

Dubai [UAE], April 18 (ANI/WAM): Umm Al Emarat Park joins forces with Vine Communities to host an engaging recycling workshop tailored for children in celebration of Earth Day, marked annually on April 22.

Taking place at the Park's Little Farm area on Sunday, April 21, the workshop aims at instilling a profound understanding of environmental conservation.

Open to children aged 7 and above, this workshop offers an immersive and educational experience focused on the importance of recycling and sustainability. Participants can anticipate an interactive session filled with engaging activities and insightful discussions.

From transforming ordinary materials like plastics, cans, bottles and paper into innovative creations to crafting personalised wallets using recycled resources, young attendees will not only cultivate their creativity but also deepen their commitment to environmental stewardship.

In line with Earth Day, Umm Al Emarat Park reaffirms its commitment to sustainability. Serving as a haven of greenery and diverse activities, the Park stands as a symbol of environmental stewardship. Through eco-friendly initiatives and educational programmes, it encourages the community to adopt greener lifestyles. (ANI/WAM)

