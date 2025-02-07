UN announces 15 innovation hubs to fuel digital transformation in Kenya

Nairobi, Feb 7 A consortium of United Nations agencies on Thursday, US time, announced the shortlisting of 15 innovation hubs to spur the growth of the digital economy in Kenya while promoting equity and inclusivity.

The selection of digital innovation hubs under the Digital Platforms Kenya, a three-year UN initiative, is expected to position the country as a knowledge economy hub, according to a joint statement issued in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, by the UN agencies and the Kenyan government.

John Tanui, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Communication and Digital Economy, said the digital innovation hubs would provide a platform to foster innovation, enterprise, and sustainable development.

"Kenya's digital innovation hubs are crucial for its economic future. Investing in them empowers youth and women with digital skills, fueling innovation and inclusive growth," Tanui said.

The 15 innovation hubs were shortlisted following a call for applications in December 2024, which attracted over 50 submissions. The evaluation was based on their potential to drive digital innovation, spur entrepreneurship, and empower women and youth from Kenya's marginalised regions.

According to the UN agencies, the selected digital innovation hubs would serve as engines of innovation, training, and community empowerment, bridging the country's digital divide. Spread across different Kenyan counties, the hubs would provide tailor-made training and mentorship focusing on essential digital skills, critical thinking, and ethical application of artificial intelligence.

In addition, the hubs would support budding entrepreneurs to develop and scale up digital businesses to accelerate economic growth, unleash jobs, and foster cohesion, said the UN agencies, Xinhua news agency reported.

These digital innovation hubs are expected to create 4,500 direct jobs and 20,000 indirect jobs in the Kenyan economy by 2027. Meanwhile, over 20,000 government officials and citizens will acquire the skills required to participate in the country's digital transformation.

Stephen Jackson, UN Resident Coordinator in Kenya, said the digital innovation hubs would be pivotal to the realization of sustainable development goals in the country, benefiting historically marginalised demographics including women, youth, and nomads.

