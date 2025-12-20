UN Anti-Corruption Conference in Doha concludes with call to maximise potential of AI systems to address corruption, economic crime

Doha [UAE], December 20 (ANI/WAM): The world's largest anti-corruption gathering concluded in Doha today with the adoption of the 'Doha Declaration 2025: strengthening international cooperation and technical assistance and seizing the opportunities provided by artificial intelligence systems in preventing and combating corruption'.

It sends a clear message that shaping tomorrow's integrity requires harnessing technology responsibly and strengthening international cooperation.

As corruption and financial crimes become increasingly sophisticated, law enforcement and justice systems need to keep pace with these evolving threats.

The 'Doha Declaration 2025' calls on States to leverage digital technologies, including AI, to strengthen international law enforcement cooperation in cross-border corruption and to improve accuracy, efficiency and objectivity of national efforts to measure corruption risks.

It encourages the use of technologies developed by expert networks, including through the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network), to enable the secure and rapid exchange of information. Timely information sharing is critical in corruption cases, where delays can undermine investigations and jeopardise outcomes.

The Acting Executive Director of UNODC, John Brandolino, said, "The new Doha Declaration, focusing on artificial intelligence, is an important recognition of this technology's impact, and a meaningful step on the way to fully realising its potential in preventing and combating corruption."

The Conference was addressed by the UNODC YouthLED Integrity Advisory Board, calling for meaningful inclusion of young people in anti-corruption frameworks and strong follow-up action to the commitments made at the Conference.

Eleven resolutions have been adopted by the Conference on a wide range of topics, underscoring the complexity of challenges facing the world today. Resolutions focus on enhancing transparency in the funding of political parties, candidates for elected public offices and electoral campaigns, strengthening the integrity of children and young people through education, the role corruption plays in facilitating other crimes, such as smuggling of migrants and crimes that affect the environment, and the future of the United Nations Convention against Corruption peer-review mechanism, among others.

The adoption of a resolution on the next phase of the review mechanism underscores that the effective implementation of the Convention requires review processes that are efficient, effective and fit for purpose, while also building on experience and results generated by the Implementation Review Mechanism to date. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor