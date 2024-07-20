UN calls for global support as half of Namibians face hunger crisis

Windhoek, July 20 The United Nations has called for immediate international support as nearly half of Namibia's population faces severe food insecurity due to a drought caused by El Nino.

Speaking at a press briefing in the Namibian capital of Windhoek on Friday, Reena Ghelani, UN assistant secretary-general and climate crisis coordinator for the El Nino/La Nina response, reported alarming conditions after visiting Namibia's eastern region of Omaheke, a malnutrition hotspot, Xinhua news agency reported.

"They lost all their crops and are on the verge of losing their livestock. Aid must be scaled up immediately," she added.

A recent Integrated Food Security Phase Classification analysis shows that 1.4 million Namibians, or 48 per cent of the population, are experiencing acute food insecurity.

According to the analysis, this figure has doubled from last year, affecting all 14 regions, with the semi-arid country recording a 53 per cent decline in cereal production and a nearly 70 per cent reduction in dam water levels.

Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba declared a national state of emergency on May 22, and the government scaled up its drought relief program, targeting 340,000 households with food distributions, water provision, livestock support, and seed programs, but resources are overstretched.

"The impacts of climate change are with us for a while, so how we work with communities to prepare and respond is crucial," said Hopolang Phororo, UN resident coordinator in Namibia.

