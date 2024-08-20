UN calls for protection of aid workers, civilians in Somalia

Mogadishu, Aug 20 The UN top relief official in Somalia called on all parties to protect civilians and humanitarian workers in the country's conflict areas.

George Conway, the deputy special representative of the United Nations Secretary-General, resident coordinator, and humanitarian coordinator for Somalia on Monday, said the country has recorded 124 incidents affecting humanitarian access in 2024, with 12 aid workers injured and 13 incidents of physical assault, harassment, and intimidation, Xinhua news agency reported.

In 2023, four aid workers were killed in Somalia as cases of interference were reported during aid delivery.

"I pay particular tribute to Somali aid workers who, despite immense challenges, have demonstrated their commitment to serve those in most need of assistance and protection," Conway said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, to mark World Humanitarian Day (WHD).

He said the theme of this year's WHD, #ActForHumanity, urges the world to do a better job of protecting civilians and humanitarian workers, especially in conflict zones.

According to the UN, Somalia is experiencing one of the world's most serious humanitarian crises, with millions of people exposed to tremendous suffering due to recurring and intensifying climate shocks, protracted conflicts, disease outbreaks, and economic turmoils.

These conditions have led to widespread food shortages and water scarcity, displacement, and proliferation of diseases, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

It said the need for lifesaving humanitarian assistance and resilience building remains high, despite the number of people in need of assistance has decreased to 6.9 million from 8.3 million in 2023.

The OCHA said that aid worker security is a major concern because humanitarian personnel are frequently subjected to violence, both directly and indirectly.

