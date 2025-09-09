UN Charter remains vital to maintaining global peace, security, says UNGA president

United Nations, Sep 9 The purpose and principles of the UN Charter have been central to shaping the international order established after World War II and remain vital to maintaining global peace and security, said Philemon Yang, president of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Adopted in the aftermath of unprecedented devastation, the UN Charter embodied a collective commitment to "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war" through international cooperation, the sovereign equality of states and respect for universal human dignity, the UNGA president told Xinhua in a recent written interview.

Signed in San Francisco, US state of California, in 1945 by representatives of 50 nations, the UN Charter emerged from the collective determination to ensure that the horrors of two world wars would never be repeated, Yang said.

"It reflected a solemn promise to build a new international system rooted in cooperation, mutual respect and the sovereign equality of all states," he said.

The UNGA president stressed that over the past 80 years, the principles of the UN Charter have underpinned multilateral diplomacy, helped avert another world war, advanced decolonization, reduced global poverty and provided a platform to address shared challenges, Xinhua news agency reported.

"As the world continues to face serious crises, the Charter enables the United Nations to serve as a forum for dialogue and a guardian of peace," he said.

Though the United Nations is far from perfect, its enduring value lies in its vision of diplomacy over violence and its call for collective action in pursuit of a more just, peaceful and secure world, Yang said.

"We must continue to harness the spirit of San Francisco, which gave rise to the UN Charter and continue to inspire bold, cooperative, and principled action for the benefit of future generations," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor