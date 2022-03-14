UN chief announces USD 40 million from emergency fund for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Monday announced USD 40 million from the UN emergency fund for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The UN chief, in his address to the media on Ukraine, said, "As millions of people in Ukraine face hunger and dwindling supplies of water and medicine, I am announcing today that the United Nations will allocate a further 40 million USD from the UNCERF to ramp up vital assistance to reach the most vulnerable."

Secretary-General also noted he is in "close contact" with a number of countries, including India, Israel, China, Turkey, Germany France and Germany on "mediation efforts" to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

"Ukraine is on fire. The country is being decimated before the eyes of the world. The impact on civilians is reaching terrifying proportions," UN Chief showed his concern as the war enters its 19th day.

Guterres added that the appeals for peace must be heard saying that it is never too late for diplomacy and dialogue.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in 'defending themselves'.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

The West, however, denies these claims by the Russians and in response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine.

( With inputs from ANI )

