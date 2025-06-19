UN chief calls for de-escalation leading to ceasefire in Israel-Iran conflict

United Nations, June 19 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the immediate de-escalation of the Israeli-Iranian conflict and for an ensuing ceasefire.

"I remain profoundly alarmed by the ongoing military escalation in the Middle East between Israel and Iran. I reiterate my call for immediate de-escalation leading to a ceasefire," said Guterres in a statement on Wednesday.

He warned against the expansion of the conflict, involving other countries, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I strongly appeal to all to avoid any further internationalisation of the conflict. Any additional military interventions could have enormous consequences, not only for those involved but for the whole region and for international peace and security at large."

Guterres condemned the strikes that have caused the tragic and unnecessary loss of lives and injuries to civilians and damage to homes and critical civilian infrastructure.

He said diplomacy remains the best and only way to address concerns regarding Iran's nuclear program and regional security issues.

"The UN Charter remains our shared framework to save people from the scourge of war," he said. "I urge all (UN) member states to comply fully with the charter and international law, including international humanitarian law."

Meanwhile, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Effie Defrin on Wednesday said that the Israeli Air Force has launched new attacks in western Iran.

He said that Israeli jets flew over launch and storage sites for surface-to-surface missiles on Wednesday evening, targeting operatives attempting to access and remove munitions from locations previously struck.

According to the spokesperson, this marked the third major wave of Israeli airstrikes over Iran in the past 24 hours. The initial overnight operation involved more than 50 fighter jets hitting approximately 40 targets around Tehran.

"Among the targets struck was a centrifuge production site, a key component in the Iranian regime's efforts to enrich uranium," he said, adding that another target struck overnight was a site near Tehran used to manufacture anti-tank missiles, some of which were intended for the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

The second wave of strikes began Wednesday afternoon, with over 20 additional targets in the Tehran area hit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor