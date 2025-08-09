UN Chief calls Israel's move to take control of Gaza "dangerous escalation"

New York [US], August 9 : United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that Israel's decision to take control of Gaza City marks a "dangerous escalation" that could worsen the already dire humanitarian situation for Palestinians.

"I am gravely alarmed by the decision of the Israeli government to take control of Gaza City. This decision marks a dangerous escalation and risks deepening the already catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinians, and could further endanger more lives, including the remaining hostages," Guterres said in a statement on Friday.

The UN chief reiterated his call for a permanent ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access, and the immediate release of all hostages. He also stressed that "there will be no sustainable solution to this conflict without an end to this unlawful occupation and the achievement of a viable two-State solution," adding that Gaza "must remain an integral part of a Palestinian State."

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council (UNSC) will now hold its emergency meeting on Israel's decision on Sunday, August 10, instead of Saturday, Anadolu reported. The meeting is scheduled for 10 am local time.

According to Anadolu, the UK, Denmark, France, Greece, and Slovenia requested the meeting. The request has been backed by all UNSC members except Panama, the current chair, and the US.

Israel's Security Cabinet approved the plan to occupy Gaza City this week. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News that his government intends to "take full control of all of Gaza" ahead of the Cabinet meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor