UN chief calls opposition to a two-state solution for Israel-Palestine "unacceptable"

New York City [US], January 21 : UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday said that the opposition to a two-state solution is "unacceptable."

He asserted in a post on X, "The refusal to accept the two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians and the denial of the right to statehood for the Palestinian people are unacceptable."

Guterres emphasised that the international community must recognise "the right of the Palestinian people to build their own state."

In contrast, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a statement, expressed his desire for security control over all territory west of the Jordan River, directly conflicting with the existence of a Palestinian state.

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir reiterated this stance, declaring, "I do deny a Palestinian state. Always!"

Amid the diplomatic tensions, the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health reported a devastating toll in Gaza since October 7.

More than 25,000 Palestinians have lost their lives, with the latest figures including 178 people killed and 293 injured in the past 24 hours. The total stands at 25,105 killed and 62,681 injured across the strip during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. CNN, however, cannot independently verify these numbers due to reporting challenges in the war zone.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the continuation of military activities in the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

The IDF reported the elimination of "dozens of terrorists" and the discovery of large quantities of weapons.

Operational updates highlighted IDF snipers' collaboration with the Israeli Air Force (IAF) in eliminating terrorists in Khan Younis and Daraj Tuffah.

An update on Sunday morning revealed the loss of one additional soldier in combat, bringing Israel's military death toll to 195 since the commencement of Israel's ground invasion of Gaza, CNN reported

