UN chief condemns 'continued and widespread' loss of life across Gaza

United Nations, Oct 22 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the "continued and widespread" loss of life across the Gaza Strip, including the recent Israeli strikes on a residential block in Beit Lahiya, a UN spokesman has said.

"Civilians must be respected and protected at all times," said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN chief, at a daily briefing.

Eighty-seven Palestinians were killed and more than 40 others injured on Saturday after Israeli jet fighters raided a residential area in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, according to the Gaza-based health authorities.

The UN chief "remains deeply alarmed by the rapidly deteriorating situation for civilians in northern Gaza, including mass displacement and the lack of essentials for survival", Xinhua news agency quoted Haq as saying.

Guterres called for immediate and unhindered access for humanitarian and rescue teams to allow them to continue their lifesaving work.

"The recent attacks that have hit hospitals in North Gaza are exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis and placing the lives of tens of thousands at grave risk," Haq continued, calling for combatants to protect patients and medical staff.

"The violations of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing in Gaza by all parties to this conflict are unacceptable. Accountability for any international crimes that have been committed by any party is essential," the spokesman said, adding that the secretary-general reiterated his calls for an immediate ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages in Gaza.

