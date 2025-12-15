UN chief condemns terror attack in Sydney, Australia

United Nations, Dec 15 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a celebration of Hanukkah in Sydney, Australia, his deputy spokesperson said.

The UN chief expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and extends his wishes for a swift and full recovery to those injured, deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

The secretary-general stands in solidarity with the people and government of Australia during this difficult time and expresses his solidarity with the Jewish community in the country and worldwide as they gather to celebrate peace and light, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the statement.

The secretary-general unequivocally condemns antisemitism in all its forms and reiterates that attacks on religious communities and peaceful celebrations strike at the core values of tolerance, coexistence and human dignity, the statement said.

Police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said on Monday morning that 16 people have been confirmed dead after the shooting.

A police statement said that 14 people died at the scene and two others died in hospital.

The deceased range in age from 10 to 87 years old and includes one of the attackers.

Another 40 people were being treated in hospital for their injuries as of Monday morning, five of whom were in critical condition.

NSW Police Force Commissioner Mal Lanyon told a press conference on Monday morning that the two alleged shooters were a 50-year-old man and his 24-year-old son.

The 50-year-old, who was killed at the scene, was a licensed firearm holder with six guns legally in his possession, Lanyon said.

The shooting occurred at around 6:47 p.m. local time on Sunday when the two men opened fire on a crowd of at least 1,000 people who gathered at the beach for an event celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

