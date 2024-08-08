UN chief Guterres 'against any racially-based' attacks in Bangladesh

United Nations, Aug 8 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "against any racially-based attacks or racially-based incitement to violence", his Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Thursday when asked about the attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

He asserted that the violence "that has been occurring in Bangladesh in recent weeks is tamped down".

"Any sign of lessening of violence and greater restraint amongst the public is a good thing," he said.

On Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel Laureate, taking over as the head of the interim government in Bangladesh, Haq said: "Our hopes (are) for an inclusive process of forming a government. And certainly, we continue to hold that hope."

While violence has lessened in general in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and went into exile, Hindus and minorities have come under targeted attacks.

Hindus are not a racially distinct group in Bangladesh, but a religious minority.

Reports from Bangladesh said that Hindus have been attacked and their homes and businesses destroyed in several places. Some Hindus were also killed.

Nahid Islam, a student movement leader who was sworn in as an advisor to the interim government, acknowledged the attacks in a statement.

"Temples are being attacked, vandalised and looted," he said blaming those who wanted to destroy the student movement.

According to Rana Dasgupta, a leader of the minorities organisation Hindu-Bouddha-Christian Oikya Parishad, about 100 Hindus have been injured and two killed.

Anti-Hindu violence took place at 97 places on Monday and Tuesday, and at least 10 temples were attacked, according to him.

