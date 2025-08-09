UN chief Guterres "gravely alarmed" by Israeli decision to "take control of Gaza City"

New York [US], August 9 : The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "gravely alarmed by the decision of the Israeli Government to 'take control of Gaza City'."

He said this decision "marks a dangerous escalation and risks deepening the already catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinians, and could further endanger more lives, including of the remaining hostages."

The Secretary-General highlighted that Palestinians in Gaza continue to endure "a humanitarian catastrophe of horrific proportions." He warned that "this further escalation will result in additional forced displacement, killings and massive destruction, compounding the unimaginable suffering of the Palestinian population in Gaza."

He reiterated his urgent appeal for "a permanent ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access across Gaza, and for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages."

The Secretary-General once again "strongly urges the Government of Israel to abide by its obligations under international law." He recalled that the International Court of Justice, in its Advisory Opinion of 19 July 2024, declared, inter alia, that the State of Israel is under an obligation to "cease immediately all new settlement activities, and to evacuate all settlers from the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to bring to an end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory - which encompasses Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem - as rapidly as possible."

He further stressed, "There will be no sustainable solution to this conflict without an end to this unlawful occupation and the achievement of a viable two-State solution. Gaza is and must remain an integral part of a Palestinian State."

However, in a significant development, Israel's security cabinet on Friday approved a plan from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to occupy Gaza City, the Prime Minister's Office said, as reported by The Times of Israel.

As per The Times of Israel, Israel will provide humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside of combat zones, the PMO said in a statement on what it says was the decision by the cabinet to back Netanyahu's "proposal to defeat Hamas."

The Israeli cabinet approved a list of five principles to abide by in exchange for ending the conflict.

As per the Times of Israel, the principles are- the disarmament of Hamas, the return of all 50 remaining hostages, 20 of whom are believed to be alive, the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, Israeli security control over the Gaza Strip, the existence of an alternative civilian government that is not Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.

An overwhelming majority of ministers determined that the alternative plan presented to the security cabinet would not have secured the defeat of Hamas or the return of the hostages, the PMO said.

The statement doesn't elaborate on the aforementioned alternative plan, but it appears to be referring to a proposal presented by IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who has expressed his opposition to occupying the Gaza Strip, fearing it will lead to a humanitarian disaster, while risking the lives of the hostages.

It's unclear why the statement only refers to conquering Gaza City and not the occupation of the entirety of the Gaza Strip, as Netanyahu declared on Thursday was his plan, as per The Times of Israel.

Gaza City is part of the 25 per cent of the Strip that the IDF has yet to conquer, along with several refugee camps in central Gaza.

It's unclear whether those other unconquered areas outside of Gaza City will also be taken over, as part of the plan authorized by the security cabinet.

