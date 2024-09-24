UN chief Guterres warns world is "unsustainable," urges global cooperation to tackle crises

New York [US], September 24 : United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the current state of the world is unsustainable while emphasising that the challenges we face are solvable with cooperation and effective problem-solving mechanisms.

The UN Secretary-General made these remarks during his address at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Tuesday.

Guterres stressed the importance of reaffirming the UN Charter, respecting international law, supporting and implementing the decisions of international courts, and reinforcing human rights.

In a post on X, he wrote, "More and more countries are doing whatever they want with no accountability. That is why, it's more important than ever to reaffirm the UN Charter, respect international law, support and implement decisions of international courts and reinforce human rights. Anywhere and everywhere."

He added, "First, the state of our world is unsustainable. We can't go on like this. And second, the challenges we face are solvable. But that requires us to make sure the mechanisms of international problem-solving actually solve problems."

The UN Secretary-General raised alarms about the growing impunity worldwide, calling it "politically indefensible and morally intolerable." He said, "The level of impunity in the world is politically indefensible and morally intolerable. Today, a growing number of governments and others feel entitled to a "get out of jail free" card. They can trample international law, violate the UN Charter. Let's keep going. Let's move our world towards less impunity and more accountability... less inequality and more justice... less uncertainty and more opportunity."

Guterres also expressed grave concern about global conflicts, particularly the war between Russia and Ukraine, and tensions in the Middle East. He warned that "Lebanon is at the brink" amid clashes between Israel and Hezbollah.

"The war in Ukraine is spreading with no signs of letting up... Meanwhile, Gaza is a non-stop nightmare that threatens to take the entire region with it. Look no further than Lebanon. We should all be alarmed by the escalation. Lebanon is at the brink. The people of Lebanon, the people of Israel and the people of the world cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza," he said.

He added, "The situation in Gaza is a non-stop nightmare that threatens to take the entire region with it. Lebanon is at the brink."

He continued, "Nothing can justify the abhorrent acts of terror committed by Hamas on 7 October, or the taking of hostagesboth of which I have repeatedly condemned. And nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people."

Notably, the general debate of the 79th session of the General Assembly started on Tuesday, September 24 and will conclude on September 30.

The theme for the general debate of the 79th session of the General Assembly is "Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations," according to the UN official statement.

Opening amid growing calls for more international cooperation to address challenges such as climate change, poverty and inequality, while also tackling the fallout from ongoing conflicts and global health crises, the session will see world leaders heading to New York to deliver their statements in the iconic Assembly Hall.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor