UN chief hails Sudan's decision to reopen key border for aid delivery

United Nations, Aug 18 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commended Sudan's decision to reopen the Adre border crossing with Chad for humanitarian aid to enter the war-ravaged Darfur region, his spokesperson informed.

The secretary-general lauded the decision to reopen "the most direct and efficient route for humanitarian aid to reach the millions in Darfur facing record levels of acute hunger," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN chief, said in a statement on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Guterres underscored the importance of concrete and sustained measures to facilitate humanitarian access and protect civilians, following the obligations of Sudanese parties under international humanitarian law and previously agreed modalities, said Dujarric.

"Humanitarian organisations must have full, safe and unhindered access to reach all civilians in need across Darfur, and across the country as a whole," the statement said, adding that the United Nations remains fully committed to working with all relevant stakeholders to help end the conflict and alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people.

On Thursday, Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council decided to reopen the Adre border crossing with Chad for three months to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to those affected by the country's ongoing conflict.

Sudan has been witnessing a deadly conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023, resulting in the loss of at least 16,650 lives.

In February this year, the Sudanese government stopped the delivery of aid through Adre, accusing the RSF of using the crossing to transport weapons.

