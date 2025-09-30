UN Chief pledges full support for Bangladesh's democratic transition

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 30 : United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his full support and solidarity with Bangladesh's ongoing democratic transition and reform initiatives.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, at the UN Headquarters in New York on Monday.

Professor Muhammad Yunus led a high-level delegation that included Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain, National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, Principal Secretary Siraj Uddin Miah, and SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a wide range of issues, including political reforms, preparations for the upcoming general election scheduled for February, accountability for the atrocities committed during the July uprising, global trade concerns surrounding protectionist tariff measures, and the upcoming International Rohingya Conference set for September 30, Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement.

The Chief Adviser briefed the Secretary-General on the reform measures undertaken by the Interim Government and its commitment to ensuring a free, fair, and peaceful election, it added.

"The next few months will be crucial. We need your support for the election," Professor Yunus said, highlighting that the ousted regime and its allies were funding disinformation campaigns using stolen assets in a bid to destabilise the country ahead of the vote.

"They do not want an election in February. Certain international quarters are backing them," he added.

In response, Secretary-General Guterres reaffirmed the UN's strong support for Bangladesh's democratic transition and reform agenda. He also reiterated the UN's ongoing commitment to global advocacy for a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis.

He also commended the efforts of the Chief Adviser over the last 14 months, saying he respects and admires his leadership in guiding this difficult transition in Bangladesh.

The Chief Adviser expressed gratitude to the Secretary-General for convening Monday's high-level International Rohingya Conference, stating that the event would play a critical role in keeping the crisis at the forefront of global attention and mobilise funds for critical humanitarian responses in the camps.

The UN chief also reiterated support and solidarity with Bangladesh in finding a pathway to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

