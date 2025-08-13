UN chief puts Israel, Russia "on notice" over alleged sexual violence by armed forces

New York [US], August 13 : United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has put Israel and Russia "on notice" that their armed forces and security personnel could be listed among parties "credibly suspected" of committing sexual violence in conflict zones, Al Jazeera reported.

In his annual report to the UN Security Council on conflict-related sexual violence, Guterres said that Israel and Russia could be listed next year among the parties "credibly suspected of committing or being responsible for patterns of rape or other forms of sexual violence."

In his warning to Israel, Guterres said he was "gravely concerned about credible information of violations by Israeli armed and security forces" against Palestinians in several prisons, a detention centre and a military base.

"Cases documented by the United Nations indicate patterns of sexual violence such as genital violence, prolonged forced nudity and repeated strip searches conducted in an abusive and degrading manner," Guterres wrote, according to Al Jazeera.

Because Israel has denied access to UN monitors, it has been "challenging to make a definitive determination" about patterns, trends and the systematic use of sexual violence by its forces, he said, urging Israel's government "to take the necessary measures to ensure immediate cessation of all acts of sexual violence, and make and implement specific time-bound commitments."

The UN chief said these should include investigations of credible allegations, clear orders and codes of conduct for military and security forces that prohibit sexual violence, and unimpeded access for UN monitors.

In March, UN-backed human rights experts accused Israel of "the systematic use of sexual, reproductive and other gender-based violence." The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel said it documented a range of violations perpetrated against Palestinian women, men, girls and boys, and accused Israeli forces of rape and sexual violence against Palestinian detainees, Al Jazeera reported.

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, dismissed the Secretary-General's concerns as "baseless accusations" on Tuesday. Danon, who circulated a letter he received from Guterres and his response to the UN chief, said the allegations "are steeped in biased publications."

"The UN must focus on the shocking war crimes and sexual violence of Hamas and the release of all hostages," the Israeli ambassador said. Danon stressed that "Israel will not shy away from protecting its citizens and will continue to act in accordance with international law."

In July 2024, the Israeli military said it had detained and was questioning nine soldiers over the alleged sexual abuse of a Palestinian detainee at the Sde Teiman prison facility, which was set up to detain people arrested in Gaza. Israeli media reported at the time that a Palestinian prisoner was taken to hospital after suffering severe injuries from what was an alleged gang rape by military guards at the prison, Al Jazeera reported.

In the case of Russia, Guterres wrote that he was "gravely concerned about credible information of violations by Russian armed and security forces and affiliated armed groups," primarily against Ukrainian prisoners of war, in 50 official and 22 unofficial detention facilities in Ukraine and Russia.

"These cases comprised a significant number of documented incidents of genital violence, including electrocution, beatings and burns to the genitals, and forced stripping and prolonged nudity, used to humiliate and elicit confessions or information," he said.

Russia's mission to the UN in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report. Guterres said that Russian authorities have not engaged with his special envoy on the matter.

