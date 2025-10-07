UN chief regrets lack of progress in women, peace and security agenda

United Nations, Oct 7 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regretted the lack of progress in the women, peace and security agenda.

"Too often, we gather in rooms like this one -- full of conviction and commitment -- only to fall short when it comes to real change in the lives of women and girls caught in conflict," he told an annual open debate of the Security Council on women, peace and security, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We speak of inclusion, yet far too frequently women remain absent from negotiating tables. We speak of protection, yet sexual violence persists with impunity. We speak of leadership, yet women peacebuilders are underfunded, under threat, and under-recognized," he said. "And we all lose -- women and men, girls and boys."

Twenty-five years since Security Council Resolution 1325 on the women, peace and security agenda was adopted, gains are fragile and -- very worryingly -- going in reverse, he warned.

Around the globe, there are troubling trends in military spending, more armed conflicts, and more shocking brutality against women and girls, he noted.

Last year, 676 million women lived within 50 km of deadly conflict events, the highest number in decades. Sexual violence surged, with documented incidents against girls rising by 35 percent. In some places, alarmingly, girls accounted for nearly half of all victims. Maternal mortality is rising in crisis zones. Girls are being pulled from school. Women in public life -- politicians, journalists, human rights defenders -- are targeted with violence and harassment, he said.

While women's organizations remain lifelines for millions in crisis, they are being starved of resources. In a survey conducted by UN Women just a few months ago, 90 percent of local women-led groups in conflict settings reported financial distress. Nearly half expected to shut down within six months, said Guterres.

The women, peace and security agenda must deliver measurable change: more women shaping peace agreements, security reforms and recovery plans; more survivors accessing services and justice; more communities drawing from the vitality and strength of all their people, he said.

"Resolution 1325 is clear: women are leaders of peace for all. The world does not need more reminders of that truth -- it needs more results that reflect it," said Guterres.

