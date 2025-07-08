UN chief saddened by loss of life in US Texas flooding

United Nations, July 8 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is saddened by the loss of life due to the flooding in the US state of Texas, his spokesperson said.

"The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life, notably of a large number of children, caused by the recent floods in Texas, which struck during what should have been a time of celebration over the holiday weekend," said his spokesman Stephane Dujarric in a statement.

Guterres extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and expresses his solidarity with all those impacted, the people of Texas and the US government, said the spokesman.

The death toll from flash floods that struck Texas in the US has now climbed to more than 100 people and an unknown number of others are missing, officials said.

Search and rescue teams are wading through mud-piled riverbanks as more rain and thunderstorms threaten the region, but hope was fading of finding any more survivors four days after the catastrophe, the BBC reported.

Camp Mystic, a Christian all-girls' summer camp, confirmed at least 27 girls and staff were among the dead. Ten girls and a camp counsellor are still missing.

The White House, meanwhile, rejected suggestions that budget cuts at the National Weather Service (NWS) could have inhibited the disaster response.

At least 84 of the victims - 56 adults and 28 children - died in Kerr County, where the Guadalupe River was swollen by torrential downpours before daybreak on Friday, the July Fourth public holiday, the BBC reported.

Some 22 adults and 10 children have yet to be identified, said the county sheriff's office.

Camp Mystic said in a statement on Monday: "Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy."

Richard Eastland, 70, the co-owner and director of Camp Mystic, died trying to save the children.

Local pastor Del Way, who knows the Eastland family, told the BBC: "The whole community will miss him (Richard Eastland). He died a hero."

In its latest forecast, the NWS has predicted more slow-moving thunderstorms, potentially bringing more flash flooding to the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor