UN Chief shows confidence in South Korea's democratic resilience despite political turmoil

Seoul, Jan 10 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that he has complete confidence in South Korea's democratic resilience, according to the Seoul government.

Guterres made the remarks during a phone conversation with acting President Choi Sang-mok, the finance ministry said, as the country faces political uncertainty stemming from President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched attempt at imposing martial law and his subsequent impeachment last month.

The ministry quoted Guterres as saying that he fully trusts South Korea's robust democratic system and its ability to recover from crises.

The UN Chief also expressed expectations for South Korea's continued role in revitalising UN-centered multilateralism.

In response, Choi emphasized that South Korea will continue to contribute to global peace and prosperity through active engagement as a member of the United Nations and a rotating member of its Security Council, Yonhap news agency reported.

Choi assumed the interim leadership role after the National Assembly voted to impeach Yoon on December 14, and then acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo two weeks later.

Earlier in the day, the head of the South Korea's Presidential Security Service (PSS) said that any clashes or bloodshed should not take place when investigators attempt to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched martial law bid.

Park Chong-jun, chief of the PSS, made the remarks as he appeared before police for questioning over allegations that he has ordered presidential security officials to block the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), buttressed by police, from executing a warrant to detain Yoon.

"I believe many people must be deeply concerned about the current situation, whether government agencies are clashing and confronting each other," Park said. "There should be no physical clashes and bloodshed under any circumstances."

Park addressed public concerns over the confrontation between investigators and Yoon's presidential security service.

"I think the investigation should proceed in a manner befitting the status of a sitting president," Park told reporters as he entered the Joint Investigation Headquarters in western Seoul.

Yoon has refused to cooperate with the CIO's summonses for questioning or warrant execution as the agency is not technically authorised to investigate charges of insurrection that he faces over his brief imposition of martial law on December 3.

