UN Chief to continue working 'cooperatively and fully' with Russia: Stephane Dujarric
By ANI | Published: February 26, 2022 02:04 AM2022-02-26T02:04:10+5:302022-02-26T02:15:03+5:30
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will continue to work "cooperatively and fully" with Russia after it launched a special operation in Ukraine, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.
"The Secretary-General works cooperatively and fully with every member state in the Security Council, every member state in the UN, and we'll continue to do so," Dujarric said during a press briefing. (/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
