UN Chief to continue working 'cooperatively and fully' with Russia: Stephane Dujarric

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will continue to work "cooperatively and fully" with Russia after it launched a special operation in Ukraine, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"The Secretary-General works cooperatively and fully with every member state in the Security Council, every member state in the UN, and we'll continue to do so," Dujarric said during a press briefing. (/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

