UN chief urges Iran to exercise maximum restraint, restore communications

United Nations, Jan 12 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges the Iranian authorities to exercise maximum restraint and enable access to information in the country, his spokesperson said.

"The Secretary-General urges the Iranian authorities to exercise maximum restraint and to refrain from unnecessary or disproportionate use of force," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

He further urges steps that enable access to information in the country, including restoring communications, the statement reads, Xinhua news agency reported.

Protests have erupted in several Iranian cities since late December over the sharp fall of the rial and long-standing economic hardship. Iranian authorities have acknowledged the demonstrations and voiced willingness to address economic grievances, while warning against violence and vandalism.

In a televised address on Friday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei urged people in Iran to preserve unity, saying that some protesters try to please the United States.

Deadly clashes have been reported between police and what the government described as "rioters" amid the ongoing protests. No official death toll has been released.

Earlier on Saturday, the Iranian military pledged to defend national interests, protect strategic infrastructure and public property amid ongoing protests, and urged Iranians to unite to "thwart the enemy's plots," according to state broadcaster IRIB.

In a statement, the military accused Israel and "hostile terrorist organizations" of "attempting to undermine order and peace in cities and disrupt public security through another conspiracy," and of "trying to incite another rebellion in the name of supporting the Iranian people." It called on the public to remain vigilant and unite to "defeat the enemy's plots," saying Iran is "in the middle of a war."

The statement said the army, together with other armed forces, "under the command" of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, would monitor enemy movements and resolutely defend national interests while protecting strategic infrastructure and public property.

