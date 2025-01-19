UN Chief urges Israel to entirely withdraw from Lebanese territory by January 27

Beirut [Lebanon], January 19 (ANI/WAM): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Israel to entirely withdraw from Lebanese territory by the deadline of January 27.

This came as he visited the Lebanese border town of Naqoura, home to the headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which was recently vacated by Israeli forces.

During his visit to Lebanon, he met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun as well as Lebanese Prime Minister-Designate Nawaf Salam, after which he wrote on X that "the road ahead for Lebanon is filled with promise but also great tests... As the Lebanese people travel this road together, the UN is proud to stand with them." (ANI/WAM)

