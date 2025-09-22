UN chief urges peace, end of conflict in International Peace Day message

United Nations, Sep 22 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday called on the international community to "silence the guns, end the suffering, build bridges, and create stability and prosperity," in a message on the International Day of Peace, observed annually on September 21.

"Peace cannot wait," as the warring world is crying out for peace, said the UN chief. This year's International Day of Peace urges each of us to give voice to that call, he said.

Around the world, lives are being ripped apart, childhoods extinguished, and basic human dignity discarded, amidst the cruelty and degradations of war, Guterres said.

"We are seeing an explosion of conflict. International law flouted. And record numbers of people fleeing their homes," he said.

"All they want is peace. Peace is everyone's business," said the top UN official, adding that the impacts of war ripple around the world, Xinhua news agency reported.

Guterres pointed out that while sustainable development supports peace, nine of the 10 countries struggling most with development are suffering conflict.

He urged the international community to "quell the racism, dehumanisation and misinformation that throw fuel on the fires of conflict."

"Instead, we must speak the language of respect, open our hearts to others," he emphasised. "Where we have peace, we have hope" -- families unite, communities rebuild, children learn and play, said the UN chief.

The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the UN General Assembly. Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of non-violence and ceasefire.

The theme for this year is "Act Now for a Peaceful World."

