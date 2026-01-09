UN chief vows to continue all mandated activities despite Trump's cuts

United Nations, Jan 9 Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is defiant that the world organisation will continue all its mandated activities despite US President Donald Trump’s announcement that the US was cutting ties to 31 UN-related entities and ending funding.

While he regretted the US decision, “all United Nations entities will go on with the implementation of their mandates as given to us by member states”, Guterres’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

The US was legally obligated by the UN Charter to pay its assessed dues for the regular and peacekeeping budgets approved by the General Assembly, he said.

“The United Nations has a responsibility to deliver for all those who depend on us, and we will continue to carry out our mandates with determination”, he added.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused the targeted groups of seeking “to constrain US sovereignty” and working with “elite networks” that he called the “multilateral ‘NGO-plex’”.

As part of his America First campaign, Trump ordered his administration on Wednesday to end participation in and funding for 31 UN entities and 35 other organisations, including the India-headquartered International Solar Alliance.

The ideologically-driven action targeted entities working in climate change, development, economy, trade, environment, and gender areas.

Important among them were the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), International Trade Centre, UN Framework Conference on Climate Change, UN Population Fund, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, and the secretary-general's special representatives dealing with children in armed conflict, violence against children, and sexual violence in armed conflict.

Dujarric said, “Whether it's on climate, whether it's on the protection of children from violence, whether it's on the agenda on gender issues, we continue our work with determination”.

He said that for entities covered by the UN’s regular budget, a country cannot pick and choose which to contribute to, as its obligation is to pay the entire dues.

Washington’s share of the regular budget is 22 per cent, amounting to $820 million last year.

Although that was approved by Congress, Trump has not paid the UN.

His administration has proposed cutting this year's contribution by $610 million.

The Charter says a country will lose its vote in the General Assembly if its arrears equals or are more than dues for the past two full years.

However, even if the US reaches that threshold, it will continue to have its veto power in the Security Council.

Some of the entities targeted by Trump like UNCTAD, receive dues directly from members and not through the UN budget.

Before Wednesday's salvo against the UN, Trump had ordered the US out of the cultural, educational and scientific institution UNESCO, the Palestinian refugee organisation UNRWA, and the UN Human Rights Council.

--IANS

