UN, China underline importance of multilateralism ahead of SCO Summit 2025

Tianjin [China], August 31 : UN Secretary General Wang Yi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting ahead of the SCO Summit, which will take place in Tianjin.

The two underlined the importance of multilateralism and cooperation as answers to the challenges of today's world, Xinhua reported on Saturday.

According to Xinhua, Xi Jinping told Guterres that China is willing to deepen cooperation with the UN, support the organisation in playing a role in international affairs, and jointly shoulder work towards promoting development and prosperity, Xi told Guterres.

Underlining that 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the UN's founding, Xi said that history has shown that multilateralism, solidarity, and cooperation are the right answers to global challenges, as reported by Xinhua.

It further reported that Xi called for restoring the United Nations' authority and vitality so that it can serve as the primary platform for all countries to coordinate actions and jointly address challenges.

During the meeting, senior Chinese officials, including Cai Qi, Wang Yi, and Chen Min'er, were present.

Meanwhile, this evening, the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will kick off at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin. After a welcoming ceremony and a photo session, the leaders will attend a reception and a concert.

On Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with the Prime Minister of Egypt, Mostafa Madbouly, and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, as reported by Xinhua.

A bilateral meeting also took place between India and China on Sunday.

During his bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Modi emphasised his commitment to taking the India-China ties forward, based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.

China's President Xi Jinping emphasised the importance of India-China friendship during his bilateral meeting with PM Modi.

Xi stated that it's the "right choice" for both nations to be friends, highlighting their shared historical and cultural ties. He also mentioned that the partnership between the "dragon and elephant" enables each other's success.

The SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. It also has several dialogue partners and observers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor