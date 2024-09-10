UN condemns deadly airstrikes by Israel in Khan Younis

New York [US], September 10 (ANI/WAM): The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, strongly condemn today's deadly airstrikes by Israel on a densely populated area in an Israeli-designated humanitarian zone in Khan Younis where displaced people were sheltering.

"While the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it struck Hamas militants who were operating in a command-and-control center embedded inside the Humanitarian zone, I underline that international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precautions in attack, must be upheld at all times. I also emphasise that civilians must never be used as human shields,'' said the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process in a statement today.

Yet again, he added, such actions only underscore that nowhere is safe in Gaza. "I reiterate my call for all sides to immediately reach an agreement that will bring about the release of all hostages and a ceasefire. The killing of civilians must stop, and this horrific war must end.''

"Ultimately, only a political path that outlines tangible, irreversible steps towards ending the occupation and establishing a two-state solution can put a durable end to the suffering of Palestinians and Israelis,'' he emphasised.

"The United Nations stands ready to support all efforts towards that goal,'' he added. (ANI/WAM)

