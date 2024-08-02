UN decries rising abduction by rebel group in South Sudan

Juba (South Sudan), Aug 2 The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) on Friday expressed concern about rising abductions, allegedly carried out by the National Salvation Front (NAS), a rebel group and other armed elements operating in South Sudan's Central Equatoria State.

The UN mission said it received reports of some 12 such cases in July, affecting 134 individuals, six of whom are children in Yei River, Morobo and Lainya counties of Central Equatoria State.

Nicholas Haysom, the special representative of the UN Secretary-General for South Sudan and head of UNMISS, said the abduction of children, in particular, exposes them to various risks including possible recruitment and use in armed conflict, sexual and gender-based violence, trafficking, and other forms of exploitation.

Haysom said in a statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, that children as well as adults in captivity must be released immediately and unconditionally. "Such incidents not only go against international human rights and humanitarian law but also devastate communities, creating fear and uncertainty," he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN official stressed that abductions remain an ongoing threat to security and peace-building efforts and the mission is proactively engaging with relevant national, state, and local authorities on this issue. He urged the government to conduct immediate investigations and remind involved parties of their human rights obligations.

Leon Abe Brown, Central Equatoria State minister for Local Government and Law Enforcement Agencies, said there have been reports of abductions in the state and security personnel are working to address the issue.

"The issue of abduction has been happening in Yei and Lainya counties last month but about two weeks or so there have been no reports of abductions and the security personnel are working to address it," Abe said, adding abductions remain an ongoing threat to security and peacebuilding efforts in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor