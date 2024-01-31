UN delegation visits Israel to assess security situation

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 31 (ANI/TPS): Israel's ambassador to the United Nations is leading a delegation of UN envoys on a tour of the country for the first time since Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre.

Prior to the outbreak of the war, Ambassador Gilad Erdan regularly headed missions of UN ambassadors to Israel, primarily for on-the-ground assessments of the country's security needs.

This time, a delegation of nine ambassadors will visit communities in the Gaza envelope and along the northern border, both of which have been severely affected by attacks from Hamas and Hezbollah, respectively. They'll receive an overview of UNRWA's terror links, and meet with returned hostages, the families of hostages still being held and with Oct. 7 survivors.

"The voices superficially calling for a ceasefire in the international arena are increasing. Therefore, we must make every effort to illustrate what monsters Israel is fighting against and why the campaign in Gaza must be continued until the destruction of Hamas and the return of the hostages," said Erdan.

The delegation includes the ambassadors of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Liberia, Romania, Ukraine and three members of the Security Council: Malta, Sierra Leone and Slovenia. The envoys will meet, among others, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

On Wednesday, the delegation is set to visit the Kerem Shalom crossing, Kibbutz Be'eri, Kfar Aza and the site of the Nova music festival in Kibbutz Re'im, where they are to meet with survivors of the massacre which took place there.

On Thursday, the mission is scheduled to head to the northern border for a look at Hezbollah's attacks and the deteriorating security situation in Lebanon due to Hezbollah's rocket attacks and aggressions. They'll also visit Hostages Square in Tel Aviv.

"Bringing the ambassadors to the southern communities and the northern border is extremely important, and I am sure that the visit will help them better understand the threats that Israel is facing," said Erdan. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor