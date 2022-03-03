UN Environment Assembly ends with 14 resolutions to curb pollution, save nature

BY VISHAL GULATI

Nairobi, March 3 The Fifth UN Environment Assembly concluded in Nairobi with 14 resolutions to strengthen actions for nature to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Assembly is made up of the 193 UN Member States and convenes every two years to advance global environmental governance.

The world's ministers for the environment on Wednesday evening agreed to establish an Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee with the mandate to forge an international legally binding agreement to end plastic pollution.

Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme

